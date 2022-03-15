The 44th SELCO Pole Pedal Paddle is set for Central Oregon on May 14. With so many moving parts to make the multisport event run smoothly, more than 300 volunteers are needed.
Volunteers receive a free T-shirt and can sign up at pppbend.com.
The PPP — which includes teams, pairs and individuals racing in alpine skiing, nordic skiing, road cycling, paddling and running on a course from Mt. Bachelor ski area to Bend — was canceled the past two years due to the pandemic.
The PPP stages include an alpine ski down an intermediate run at Mt. Bachelor ski area, an 8-kilometer nordic ski, a 22-mile bike ride from Bachelor to Bend, a 5-mile run along the Deschutes River, a 1.5-mile paddle on the river and a finishing “sprint” of 1 mile.
The new finish area for the PPP will be in the west event grass just south of the Hayden Homes Amphitheater (where the finish was previously staged), near the Hampton Inn.
The PPP is the biggest fundraiser for the Bend-based Mt. Bachelor Sports Education Foundation, a nonprofit that serves more than 600 youth athletes in competitive alpine and nordic skiing, freeride skiing, freeride snowboarding and cycling.
Registration and more information is available at pppbend.com. Entry fees range from $55 to $85, depending on category. Entry fees increase on April 19.
Contact race organizer Molly Cogswell-Kelley at 541-388-0002 for more information about the race or to volunteer.
—Bulletin staff report
