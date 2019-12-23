Recruiting quarterbacks is a little different than any other position for college football coaches.

Unlike at other positions, typically only one quarterback plays in the games.

For the longest time, Ben Gulbranson, a 6-foot-3, 220-pound pro-style quarterback, was Oregon State’s lone recruit at the position for the 2020 class.

As a senior at Newbury Park High in California, Gulbranson completed 182 passes for 2,814 yards and 29 touchdowns.

But less than two weeks before the early signing period began on Wednesday, the Beavers received a verbal commit from a second quarterback — Chance Nolan of Saddleback College.

All the 6-3, 200-pound Nolan did was pass for 3,315 yards and 38 touchdowns and rush for 1,069 yards and six more scores.

Both signed their letters of intent on Wednesday to join the Beavers when winter term begins in January. Both will have a chance to battle with Tristan Gebbia and four others at the position to see who starts at Oklahoma State on Sept. 3 in the season opener.

Coach Jonathan Smith is high on both newcomers.

Smith on Gulbranson: “He loves playing quarterback. He’s physical and played on a team where he did get to show some of that because he was getting hit a little bit. I’m excited about the thought of him coming in January because I think he loves the game and getting around it now and being able to go through spring practice I think will be huge for him.”

Smith on Nolan: “He had an awesome year down at Saddleback. He is athletic but I do think he’s a passer first … kind of describe him as a point guard out there. He had a big year for them distributing the ball and running some. … It’s kind of icing on the cake if they can really be athletic in the scheme that we want to run. And I think Ben can get some of that done and Tristan too for that matter.”

The Beavers could be an attractive destination for quarterbacks with the success they have had over the past two seasons. Smith said any quarterback would want to play under offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Brian Lindgren.

“Look at the offense and what’s taken place there and the development of the quarterback, shoot from Jake (Luton’s) first year to the second year and what took place there,” Smith said. “I think there’s a lot of good things about playing quarterback at Oregon State.”

Early enrollment

Eight of the 19 players who signed Wednesday are expected to be on campus in January for winter term and able to compete in spring practices, which begin in March.

In addition to Gulbranson and Nolan, Zeriah Beason (receiver), Alton Julian (defensive back), Shane Kady (linebacker), Johnathan Riley (safety), Tavis Shippen (defensive line) and Rejzohn Wright (defensive back) are expected to be on campus for winter term.

“It’s not a fit for everybody so it’s a mutual conversation as we’re recruiting,” Smith said of the decision to enroll early. “But if they’re ready and can come in January we love it.”

Family affair

The defensive backfield will have a family feel with the additions of Julian and Wright. Julian and Wright are cousins and will join Wright’s brother, Nashon, who had a solid redshirt sophomore season, in the secondary.

Rejzohn didn’t announce his commitment until last Tuesday night.

“That is a bunch of fun. I think it adds meaning for those guys,” Smith said. “I know Nahshon was huge in that process because he had been able to live the experience here and really tell those guys what it’s like to play here so that was a big benefit.”

Staying in Oregon

The Beavers added two Oregonians in the signing class — linebackers Junior Walling (McNary) and John Miller (Tualatin).

Miller is ranked as the No. 3 overall player in Oregon while Walling is No. 5.

“John was really our first commitment in the class and he was huge for us,” Smith said. “I felt like he was an awesome fit for our place. Both guys are athletic and like to tackle. We do want to recruit this state, there’s good players in this state so we’re always going to chase guys in this state that we think can fit.”