Like so many others in the past several weeks, the Oregon School Activities Association and its executive board will meet via video conference call to discuss the future of spring activities.
It is the first time that the governing body will have met since March 18 when it extended the spring sports season suspension from March 31 to April 28 to align with Oregon school closures.
Wednesday’s meeting, per OSAA executive director Peter Weber, will be an opportunity for the board members, all of whom hold high-ranking positions in school districts around the state, to get a lay of the land in terms of potential extensions of school closures and what that means for activities moving forward.
Weber said that part of the meeting would be discussing safety guidelines — the number of practices required before contests and the maximum number of games per week, for instance — if spring sports should continue in some fashion.
Since there have been few indications suggesting schools will reopen by April 28, a vote could take place to cancel the spring season. Doing so allows schools to focus on things like implementing distance learning and finding ways to provide meals for students who rely on school lunches, Weber said.
“We will have those conversations,” Weber said in an interview with The Bulletin Monday afternoon. “Don’t know about voting. If they want to make decisions on other activities (it’s a possibility they can hold a vote).”
Of the 13 board members, 11 have voting powers. Six votes are all that is needed to pass a motion.
In the first meeting, the board voted to cancel several spring activities, including the state solo music championships and the state speech championships.
