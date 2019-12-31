Oregon grew less in the 12 months ending July 1 of this year than in any of the five previous years, mostly because international migration to the state is down significantly and because more Oregonians died this year than last, the Census Bureau reported Monday.

Overall, Oregon’s population was up less than 36,000, or just under 1%, from July 2018, the federal agency said. Total population reached nearly 4.22 million, it said.

From July 2018 to July 2019, about 3,300 people moved to Oregon from other countries, compared to more than 12,600 in the 12-month period ending July 2016, the report said. During the same period, more than 36,500 Oregonians died — 6,700 fewer than the number of babies who were born in the state.

Oregon’s 2019 growth rate ranked No. 13 among U.S. states. Idaho was the fastest-growing state, with its growth just topping 2%. Most other fast-growing states were also in the West, including Nevada, Utah, Washington and Colorado.

Ten states lost population, led by New York, where the population fell by 0.4%.

Since 2010, Oregon’s population has grown 10%, the 11th highest rate among states, giving added credence to projections the state will qualify for a sixth seat in Congress based on the 2020 Census.