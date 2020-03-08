EUGENE — Oregon earned the No. 1 seed in this week’s Pac-12 Tournament thanks to USC beating UCLA on Saturday afternoon. Then the Ducks won the outright regular-season conference title by topping Stanford late Saturday night.
In his last game at Matthew Knight Arena, Payton Pritchard scored 29 points and had six rebounds and five assists to lead the No. 13 Ducks to a 80-67 win over the Cardinal.
“It’s good to win it outright,” Pritchard said. “We wanted to come out and get redemption against Stanford. We let one slip against them the first time. This time we wanted to come out and prove a point and get the ‘W’ in front of our home crowd. …
“I think it means even more for me and especially Anthony (Mathis) growing up here. I think everybody watched us grow up through high school even before that. For us to win a championship for the state of Oregon, in the state, it’s an unbelievable experience.”
Earlier in the afternoon, USC’s buzzer-beating win over UCLA gave Oregon (24-7, 13-5 Pac-12) at least a share of its seventh conference title, and the Ducks secured the outright title at home for the first time since 1945.
“I told them nine times out of 10 being selfish is a bad thing but this one time is a good thing,” Oregon coach Dana Altman said. “We don’t need to share this with anybody. I thought they’d be ready to go they had a good shootaround today and then after shootaround they all watched and they saw USC hit the shot so they knew we were going to get at least a share of it. I thought they came out ready to play and did a good job. The seniors I thought weren’t going to let it — they wanted this.”
Pritchard, Mathis and Will Richardson each had eight points in the first half to give Oregon a 36-31 halftime lead.
As he has on numerous occasions this season, Pritchard took over during the second half, scoring 21 points to go with four rebounds and three assists.
“He’s played tremendous,” Altman said. “He’s the player of the year in the conference and I know he’s up for some of the player of the years in the country and I don’t watch all the games, I don’t see all the games, but he’s meant as much to our team as any player that I’ve come across. He’s had a tremendous year and I know there’s a lot of great players; I’m a little biased but I think he is as good as anybody in the country and I sure hope that he gets that kind of recognition.”
After making a pair of free throws with just over 19 seconds to go, Pritchard left the floor to a thunderous ovation from the 10,862 in attendance.
“It was kind of an emotional moment for me,” Pritchard said. “Everything I’ve been through here, all the ups and downs and to finish playing here at Matthew Knight on such a high note like that and the crowd, the way they responded to me, it’s a real blessing. I’m very thankful to be a part of this program.”
The 17th 20-point game of the season and 30th of Pritchard’s highly decorated Ducks career tied for his second-highest career scoring performance.
It also gave Pritchard no fewer than 19 points against all 11 other Pac-12 teams this season and 20 against all but UCLA.
“I wanted to come back this year, put in my hard work and prove a point that I think I am not only the best point guard but best player in the country,” Pritchard said. “That’s why I came back, and to win championships.”
Mathis had 14 points and Richardson added 12 for the Ducks, who shot 56.9% from the field (26 of 51) including 52.6% (10 of 19) from 3-point range against a Cardinal team that held them to a season-low 32.8% from the field five weeks ago in Palo Alto.
“Our ball movement — Chris (Duarte) had some really good looks he just was shooting it bad,” Altman said of the Feb. 1 loss at Stanford. “They really did a good job on Payton there. His 21 shots were tough ones. We missed a lot of shots inside. Then defensively the second half we gave up 42 points and easy baskets. As poorly as we played offensively, I thought we played worse defensively.
“(Saturday night) I thought we got to the basket. (N’Faly) Dante makes a big difference too; him going 4 for 4, clogging up the middle. I thought he was tremendous tonight.”
Mathis and Shakur Juiston transferred from New Mexico and UNLV, respectively, during the offseason to join Pritchard and compete for championships and play in the NCAA Tournament.
“It’s truly amazing,” Mathis said. “The winning culture that coach Altman and Payton have created here is super amazing and I’m super grateful to be a part of. Winning this championship is super, super important to coach Altman and this program and it’s amazing to be part of something like this.”
Oregon is the first Pac-12 school to win championships in football, women’s basketball and men’s basketball in the same academic year and just the second Power Five school to ever do so, joining Ohio State in 2005-06, 2006-07 and 2009-10.
The Ducks enter the Pac-12 Tournament riding a four-game win streak and will play the winner of the No. 8 seed Oregon State and No. 9 seed Utah at noon Thursday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
“I think we took some road bumps, but this team learned from it and we came together, guys are sacrificing and guys are stepping up,” Pritchard said. “This team is I think clicking right now and this is the right time to click. Hopefully we can keep this going through the conference tournament, take care of business there and win that and then see how far we can go.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.