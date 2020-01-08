What are Oregonians eyeing as home improvement ideas for this year? Designers at the Portland-based Neil Kelly Design-Build remodeling firm and the House Plan Company in Eugene agree that highly livable floor plans, environmentally friendly materials and smart devices plus color — a break from all-white interiors — will be popular in 2020.

Here are looks that will spread this year, but tread carefully. “2020 is a new beginning, and many people feel inspired to update their homes,” says Barbara Miller, design director for Neil Kelly. “Trends and predictions provide a starting point, but we recommend a realistic and thoughtful approach when considering design for your individual home.”

Embracing Architectural Style

Modern-inspired dwellings with the fewest interior solid walls, lots of glass and easy access to the outdoors are well liked in urban and rural areas, say Rick McAlexander of the House Plan Company as well as designers, architects and others who sell predesigned blueprints to homeowners and builders.

Exteriors may showcase a farmhouse, bungalow or contemporary style, but inside are open floor plans.

The House Plan Company’s farmhouse-inspired Ashlyn model has a large great room, with a vaulted ceiling that extends to a covered porch, that includes a dining area and kitchen with a large island and pantry. The main floor also has a master suite with a curb-less shower and soaking tub plus a walk-in closet that links to a laundry-mudroom.

McAlexander says the prominent exterior styles he’s seeing for 2020 are modern with low-pitched roofs and large overhangs and barn style, a more rustic version of a farmhouse with painted white exterior walls and steep pitched roofs.

“The farmhouse was made very popular by TV, and Oregon clients will often look to add more natural woods, even going as far as using salvaged barn wood in their finish,” he says.

When remodeling, from a century-old craftsman to a Pacific Northwest midcentury modern or a younger home, Neil Kelly’s clients are looking to preserve the original aesthetic while updating with architecturally appropriate finishes that don’t overshadow attractive, existing characteristics.

Floor plans with flexibility

Large, open spaces allow for flexibility, and that’s appealing to people who want their home to fit their lifestyle as time goes by. The second floor could be children’s bedrooms that become a guest suite, office or media room. These extra, upstairs spaces can be heated and cooled, or closed off, as needed, with all the essential rooms on the ground floor.

Ignored areas are also being put to better use as storage or wine rooms, crafts, exercise or potting spaces or even a pet spa.

Underused yards will continue to tempt people who could benefit from an accessory dwelling unit , a self-contained apartment with a private exterior door that can shelter family members or be rented out.

McAlexander predicts “dual-owner suites,” or large guest suites, will be used by aging parents, caregivers, grown children and others wanting to live close by but independently.

“People with the resources to build 3,000 square feet or more frequently ask for extra accommodations,” he says.

Maximizing the property helps owners who live in high-rent markets tap into rental income potential.

Miller and more than 20 other designers at Neil Kelly are creating accessory dwellings in an attic, basement or a wing within the house, as well as converting parts of the garage or above it to living quarters. Standalone cottages sharing the lot are also an option.

The demand for smaller-sized homes in new construction will remain strong, says McAlexander, but he adds that the idea of living full time in less than 600 square feet is not sustainable long term based on most people’s needs and desires. He adds that the average footprint of a new house is more than 2,000 square feet.

Slide-away glass doors that extend entertaining and living spaces to decks and patio are now standards in house plans, says McAlexander.

Neil Kelly designers work to leverage space under the stars so people can enjoy the Pacific Northwest scenery year round.

Show off colors and textures

Neil Kelly’s clients are asking for “big colors” covering walls, bold accent shades in neutral spaces and textural warmth throughout a traditional and contemporary home, says Miller.

Even minimalism no longer means strict austerity. Designers are adding Pacific Northwest or Asian-influenced, reclaimed or repurposed wood, artisan tile and artful handmade elements.

“While I don’t really see paint color as a design trend, I do see color coming back to exteriors based on client requests,” says McAlexander.

Neil Kelly clients attracted to classic blue, Pantone’s color of the year, for interiors are also being directed to Sherwin-Williams Naval SW 6244 paint.

Kitchens that draw a crowd

Appliances will be awash in different hues, too. Neil Kelly designers like alternatives to white and stainless appliances and also see matte black or graphite as stylish.

Traditional subway tile won’t go away, but the standard 3-by-6-inch size will be replaced by larger or smaller pieces.

Designers expect kitchen islands to remain long and as much as five feet wide to accommodate food preparation and allow friends and family to gather around to watch the chef cook, while also having space for children to spread out their homework and everyone to charge their phones and other devices.

Walk-in pantries have evolved into concealable prep spaces with a stove, dishwasher and counters, and seating around breakfast bars will come in different shapes and sizes, predict Neil Kelly designers.

Eco-friendly homes can aid health

Manufacturers are making it easier and more affordable to reduce energy use and improve indoor air quality with high-performance heating and cooling systems. Durable, nontoxic finishes and quartz-like counters are also highly rated for sustainability.

Neil Kelly designers say that a home’s flow and layout can be designed to support physical and mental health by providing easy movement in and among different rooms, quiet spaces for healing and relaxation and a strong connection to nature.

Kitchens can have antimicrobial surfaces and places to store fresh produce.

Universal design features such as flat floors, wide hallways and doors, and quality lighting allow people to age in place. They also benefit from bathrooms that have a roll-in shower and cabinets to keep medications organized.

Smart, connected homes save energy

Smart technology is being built into homes to save energy and make it convenient to monitor electronics, lights and security from a phone app.

Neil Kelly designers install new technology to assist with cooking and storage in the kitchen and control temperature, ventilation and cleaning throughout a house.