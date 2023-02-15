Tofurky challenges a state’s meat label law

Oregon's Turtle Island Foods, better known by its Tofurky brand, has been sold to longtime tofu supplier, Morinaga Nutritional Foods of Toyko.

 Hannah Grabenstein/AP file

Oregon plant-based food pioneer Turtle Island Foods, better known by its Tofurky brand, has been sold to a Japanese company.

The buyer is Torfurky’s longtime tofu supplier, Morinaga Nutritional Foods. Morinaga’s parent company is Morinaga Milk Industry Co., a food conglomerate based in Tokyo.

