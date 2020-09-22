Last week on a local television's newscast, one of the reporters did a story on the causes of current wildfires in Oregon. He introduced the piece by claiming Gov. Kate Brown during her interview on last Sunday’s Face the Nation blamed climate change. Then he went on to interview one professor who blamed the fires entirely on 30 years of forest mismanagement and a second professor who blamed climate change.
The reporter’s conclusion was that no one really knows the cause of wildfires. This was misleading. The conclusion should have been that both forest mismanagement and climate change played a part. In fact, that was what Gov. Brown said during that interview on national television.
The politics behind this story is even more in the public interest. Gov. Brown’s wildfire council made recommendations on how to improve forest management which were written into Senate Bill 1536. However, that bill could not be voted on during the regular 2020 session because Senate Republicans walked out as a way of preventing a vote on a climate change bill.
It is a cruel irony that this week Senate Republican Leader Fred Girod lost his house in Lyons to wildfire. None of us should take any satisfaction in that. But I wonder if Sen. Girod is rethinking the soundness of his decision to prevent action on both improving forest management and mitigating climate change. Let’s all hope bipartisan action on both items will happen soon.
— Don Kunz, Bend
