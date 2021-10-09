Central Oregon is at a crossroads. While some in our community have continued to thrive through the pandemic, the past year and a half have been devastating for the most vulnerable among us.
With a significant lack of affordable housing, gaps within our housing continuum and a growing level of need that far outpaces relief efforts, we are now seeing more and more individuals facing homelessness and a future that does not offer much promise for them or us with the current community perception. If we did not have enough resources to support our unhoused neighbors before the pandemic, then we sure do not have them now.
It feels like every turn we make there are new hurdles to jump and more opposition to fight, and the complexity of the issues continue to grow.
How do we continue to show up when every effort is fought with political desires rather than holding space for the heart of the issue: those whose lives are being impacted by decisions made behind desks?
How do we hold on to hope that things will get better when the hate mail piles in inboxes?
How do we stay positive for our vulnerable neighbors when it is hard to see a light at the end of the tunnel?
How do we strategize for long term solutions when the misconceptions are so prevalent that it does not matter what you say?
All valid questions that I wish I had the answers to.
What I do know is that one thing we have learned over the past year is that, together, we can make a difference. Showing up when called on is something that Central Oregon does best.
Daily struggles
I had an opportunity recently to speak with an individual whom I have personally known for eight years, most of which he has lived unsheltered in Redmond. I expressed to him my dismay and struggle to keep showing up.
With his permission, I asked if I could share some of his thoughts about our current culture and crisis in Central Oregon. He said to me, “The world can be an ugly and unjust place; I know that first hand. You taught me to hold on to hope by just being there and helped me to understand that I matter. So many of the service providers that show up help to save lives. I am living proof of that.”
We are in this together, and it takes each one of us to hold space, be open-minded and support one another through the difficult struggles our community is facing. By coming together to support our community, we have the ability to truly make a difference for those who need our help.
Empowering the most vulnerable to navigate the crisis they are facing makes our community stronger, and it’s our obligation to do all that we can do to support them. The future can be brighter, but only if we make it an inclusive future that embraces every one of our community members.
The need for shelters
We are heading into our winter season in Central Oregon, and along with that comes the need for more beds at low -barrier shelters, winter coats and hand warmers for those living unsheltered, and for volunteers to ensure resources are still accessible.
I encourage each of you to continue to show up. Continue to advocate. Continue to be present. Because you each matter and so do those you are showing up for.
Thank you for all that you do in our community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.