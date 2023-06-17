On June 19, the United States will observe Juneteenth to commemorate the end of slavery, a painful chapter in the nation’s history whose legacy continues to reverberate. Juneteenth — a combination of the words “June” and “nineteenth” — has been celebrated for decades by Black communities as Emancipation Day, but the recent broader reckoning over racial injustices and deepening political polarization has thrust the day further into national and cultural prominence.
Many states and cities have planned festivities to mark the day, which is often celebrated with parades, street parties and cookouts. Juneteenth is a historic day for American history, civil rights activists say, and memorializing it reaffirms the country’s quest for equality.
The Emancipation Proclamation of 1863 freed enslaved people in Confederate states, but it did not immediately end slavery in places such as Texas that remained under Confederate control. Two and a half years later, on June 19, 1865, Union troops led by Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas, and announced that more than 250,000 enslaved Black people in the state were free. (Nationwide emancipation would come only with the ratification of the 13th Amendment later that year.)
For Black people, the news was a moment of “indescribable joy” that was met with large celebrations in Texas, historian C.R. Gibbs told The Washington Post in 2020. Also known as Freedom Day, Jubilee Day, Juneteenth Independence Day and Black Independence Day, the day continues to holds deep significance to the community.
June 19 became a kind of July 4 celebration for African Americans, said john a. powell (who does not capitalize his name), the director of the Othering and Belonging Institute at the University of California at Berkeley.
“It’s particularly important for African Americans because they are still struggling for freedom and equality. But June 19th was a momentous day to mark that next chapter that we embarked on,” he said.
Recognizing history, powell added, is part of the process. “We can’t make progress unless we have knowledge [of] where we are and where we have been,” he said.
How is Juneteenth celebrated?
Texas was the center of major Juneteenth festivities for decades, but the traditions have spread across the country in recent years. The initial celebrations around Juneteenth were used to teach newly freed enslaved people about voting rights.
Its first anniversary, in 1866, was marked by a large procession in Galveston attended by hundreds of men, women and children. In Houston, community leaders pooled money to purchase land for a commemoration site, which came to be known as Emancipation Park.
Gordon-Reed, a Texas native, said the day is about coming together as a family and as a community to cook and eat together.
“At more public celebrations, there are speeches and poetry. It’s a festive occasion, but the underlying importance of the day is emphasized,” she added.
When was Juneteenth declared a federal holiday?
In 2021, President Biden signed into law the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act marking June 19 as a federal holiday amid nationwide racial justice protests that swept through the country following the killing of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis.
Because it is a federal and bank holiday, nonessential federal offices will be closed, including post offices, and commercial banks may be closed or have modified hours. It is also a U.S. stock market holiday.
At least 28 states and the District of Columbia will recognize Juneteenth as a public holiday this year, according to a recent analysis by the Pew Research Center.
Texas was the first state to pass legislation, making it a state holiday in January 1980. Texas House Bill 1016, first introduced in early 1979, declared Emancipation Day as a legal holiday.
But for most other states, Pew’s research shows, the addition of a Juneteenth holiday is much more recent — 2020 or later. Oregon recognizes it. Minnesota and Nevada are some of the newest states to recognize Juneteenth and will mark it as a state holiday for the first time this year.
Why are red drinks consumed on Juneteenth?
Juneteenth celebrations are associated with a rich and distinct culinary tradition and often feature red foods and drinks. The color red symbolizes the bloodshed associated with the brutal history of slavery, but it also is a sign of strength and joyfulness.
Among the most beloved drinks is Red Drink, an elixir based on African hibiscus ginger tea, master herbalist Sunyatta Amen once wrote for The Post. Enslaved people from Africa carried a wide variety of plants and crops, including hibiscus, to the Americas, and the drink became a potent reminder of home.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Niha Masih is a reporter at The Washington Post’s Seoul hub.
Crook County School Board could not fill a vacant position after newly elected member Cheyenne Edgerly and three applicants for the spot were granted a restraining order to temporarily halt the action Monday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.