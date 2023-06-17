juneteenth-faq

A Juneteenth flag is raised at the African American Civil War Memorial in Washington, D.C., on June 20, 2022. 

 Washington Post photo by Matt McClain

On June 19, the United States will observe Juneteenth to commemorate the end of slavery, a painful chapter in the nation’s history whose legacy continues to reverberate. Juneteenth — a combination of the words “June” and “nineteenth” — has been celebrated for decades by Black communities as Emancipation Day, but the recent broader reckoning over racial injustices and deepening political polarization has thrust the day further into national and cultural prominence.

Many states and cities have planned festivities to mark the day, which is often celebrated with parades, street parties and cookouts. Juneteenth is a historic day for American history, civil rights activists say, and memorializing it reaffirms the country’s quest for equality.

Niha Masih is a reporter at The Washington Post's Seoul hub.

