One important component of any newspaper is its editorial page. This is not only where the newspaper editorial staff gets to sound off on issues, but you, the reader, can as well.
Editorial Page Editor Richard Coe is a sort of jack of all trades in researching and composing one to two local editorials each day, plus fact-checking letters to the editor and columns written by local readers. He’s also excellent at laying out complicated issues in plain English so that readers and voters can fully understand a topic and take action.
To gather different perspectives and input, The Bulletin launched an inaugural Community Editorial Board last winter, with five members of our community. We put out a call for volunteers and received some 60 applications.
The board functioned quite well and brought a diverse set of opinions to our editorial roundtable. The board was meeting regularly until that nasty virus sprung up. Hence, it’s been on hiatus since March.
It is time for a relaunch and a new set of volunteer board members. We still have the résumés of those who applied last go round, but there may be some new folks in town who want to participate.
The way to apply is simple. Send us a short letter as to why you would like to be on the board and what perspective you could bring to the meetings. Give us some of your background, too, such as education, places you’ve lived and jobs you’ve held.
If you applied before and would like to be considered again, please let us know, and we’ll put your name back in the pool.
We hope to have a new board installed by Sept. 1
The plan for this board will be to meet via Zoom or Skype . We plan to meet at least twice a month for about an hour. From time to time, we’ll have a guest in — usually a public official — to explain a public issue, such as Bend’s proposed transportation bond, or how schools will function during the pandemic social distancing rules. We also hope board members can bring suggestions for stories or topics we may have missed in our coverage. And, this being an election year, we will be interviewing and endorsing local candidates for the November general elections.
Keep in mind, all board members’ names are made public on our editorial page as part of our goal to be transparent to our readers.
While the board has our ear, final decisions about editorials will be made by the editor, the editorial editor and the publisher.
If this sounds like your cup of tea, we’d appreciate hearing from you. Simply apply by sending us an
email and some background to
letters@bendbulletin.com. One may drop off an application at our new offices, 320 SW Upper Terrace Drive , Suite 200, Bend. We hope to select a board by the last week in August.
And we want to take a moment to thank the previous board members: Rick Allen, Ned Dempsey, Cary Doyle, Lora Norquist and Robert Perry.
