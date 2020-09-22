Thanks to the Bend Bulletin for providing information on voter registration for those displaced by the fires.
Last Thursday, the League of Women Voters Deschutes County contacted County Clerk Nancy Blankenship, who advised us of the procedure. We created a flyer and a league member distributed 500 copies to temporary housing facilities and other aide locations including Red Cross at Deschutes County Fairgrounds, Super 8 Motel, Hampton Inn, Comfort Inn, Deschutes County RV Park and St. Vincent DePaul.
Copies of the flyer will be at the LWVDC voter registration sites on Saturdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at libraries in Bend, Sisters, and Redmond until Oct. 10 and Sundays at Sisters Farmer’s Market until Oct. 4.
If you need additional assistance, please don’t hesitate to contact the county clerk’s office or the LWVDC at www.lwvdeschutes.org.
— Carol Loesche, Bend
