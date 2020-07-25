For many years, I’ve helped communities in Oregon and beyond think about and plan for the long-term future. Looking back at the cities I worked with before the turn of the century, 2020 was our planning timeframe – the year we targeted in our visions and plans.
Signature efforts like Flagstaff 2020 and Hillsboro 2020 cast their gaze out two decades, and sought to envision a better future for their residents—communities that were more livable, sustainable, affordable, and inclusive. Both cities went on to accomplish great things, but I doubt anyone back then could have predicted how 2020 would turn out.
Recently, journalist Peter Baker accurately summed up 2020 thus far: At first, he said, we thought it would be another 1998 — the year of impeachment. Then, the novel coronavirus hit, and we said it would be a repeat of 1918’s influenza pandemic. Then, Wall Street nose-dived, and we feared it might be another 1929 and Great Depression. Then anti-racism demonstrations rose up across the nation, and it felt like 1968.
The truth is, as Baker concludes, 2020 is all of those things — and it’s only mid-year. Add the latest surge in COVID-19 infections, a jittery economy and many millions of unemployed, an anticipated nasty election season — and don’t forget drought and imminent wildfires here in the West — and the coming months promise to be even more unnerving.
So, here we are in 2020, and the year once considered an aspirational target seems more like a slow-motion train wreck. In the real 2020, our nation is more divided, diseased, and in debt — and our democracy is more fragile. The hopeful future that many communities once envisioned feels unfulfilled and, in some ways, more distant.
Whenever we get out of this mess — whether measured in months or years — it will be a new world, when the 21st century truly reveals itself to us. As someone said recently, what’s coming is not the new normal or the new abnormal, but rather the next normal.
Just name an aspect of life, and you’ll find scores of articles on how everything is changing: Our jobs and businesses, our homes and family lives, education and schooling, health care and social services, travel and transportation, arts, entertainment and recreation, shopping — even money.
Here in Bend, we likely will see our own version of the next normal, which may include a new wave of “climate refugees” and city people seeking smaller town living in a post-pandemic world — adding to the traffic, lack of affordable housing, and strained urban services we are already experiencing.
In short, we aren’t going back to the old normal any time soon, if ever. Many changes will be permanent and almost everything will feel different. We will need to learn and adapt.
Increasingly, thought leaders in every discipline are starting to look at the future and see a landscape of possibilities — a time to rethink and do things differently. There could be an explosion of creativity, innovation and problem-solving. We may redress age-old challenges like poverty and racism, building a society that truly honors our nation’s foundational values. And we could finally rise to the challenge of climate change.
Here’s the hitch: Desired change won’t arrive on good intentions alone. We must work to build that better world, and not just in Washington D.C. or Salem. This brings me back to where I started: to build a better version of Bend — and Central Oregon — we must identify what we want our future to be and collectively work make it happen.
We’ve been in this situation before. Fifteen years ago, thousands of Bendites came together to envision what our community could be in 2030. And much of what they dreamed has transpired — a regional transit system, new university campus, more parks and better trails, a diversified economy, and more.
At the same time, the world today is shifting under our feet and our vision is out-of-date.
Perhaps not tomorrow or this year — we have a lot on our hands at the moment — but soon enough, we need to pause and rethink our future as a community.
Bend can shape the next normal into a community worthy of our aspirations. And it can be much more and far better than that which we fear — especially here and now in the year 2020.
