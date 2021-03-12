I’m a mother of two young children and work in higher education; I am also a fitness instructor on the side. Both of my professions have been two of the industries most affected during this pandemic and like many, are desperate for our businesses to fully open so that our economy can recover. But with two children, I need everything to be as safe as possible.
Deschutes County has just recently dropped out of the extreme risk category, and officials are now reopening indoor dining and our gyms. Still, we will have a long way to go. People continue to be out of work and our children’s’ education remains interrupted. We are all eager for the vaccine to be widely available.
Thankfully, our state has administered just under one million doses of the vaccine, and we are finally on our way to immunity from the virus. Healthcare distributors are ensuring that all corners of the nation are receiving vaccines as soon as they become available — as well as all the protective and administration equipment our health professionals need. With each vaccination, we are one step closer to safety from the virus and a fully reopened economy.
Our economy is hanging on by a thread, and it simply cannot survive many more months of the pandemic. Our children, too, are suffering, being stripped of socialization, human connection, and in some cases, education. It is imperative to vaccinate those who are able so that we can end the pandemic and begin to rebuild our community and economy.
Emily Fitch, Redmond
