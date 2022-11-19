McCardle_Megan

Megan McCardle

WASHINGTON — In 2005, I moved to London to start a new job. Because the relocation was temporary, I was still paid in dollars. And because it took nearly two dollars to buy one pound, I was broke.

I was used to living close to the financial edge — I was a journalist sitting on a mountain of student-loan debt from business school, and I did not have an income-based repayment plan. But, even though the Economist was paying for my flat, London just about pushed me over the edge of the abyss.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Follow Megan McArdle on Twitter, @asymmetricinfo.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.