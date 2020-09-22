Ballots will be going out soon and we have to vote like our lives depend on it because it does with the loss of lives now reaching 200,000 because President Donald Trump thinks he's smarter than the experts in handling the virus.
He thinks he's smarter than scientists when it comes to climate change. He has said he's smarter than the generals, but he claimed he had bone spurs that stopped him from serving our country. Now he holds the highest office in our country and should be serving our country at the highest level but he has only served himself. Trump always comes first and our lives do not matter as he has proved with his recent rallies. Our country cannot take another four years of this man!
We just lost one of the best justices ever and all Trump can think of is a replacement, not allowing her to be mourned. All the way back to Lincoln a replacement has not be allowed during an election year. Even during Obama's election year, he was blocked by Sen. Mitch McConnell of nominating a replacement.
Sen. Lindsay Graham is even on tape saying that Trump shouldn't be able to do it during an election year.
Come on Republicans and for once stand up against Trump and not be one of his cult. He's going to try to once again to abuse executive power. We only need two more Republicans to stand up against Trump and stand up for our Constitution because Trump only interrupts it to suit himself. He's never been a public servant and will always put Trump first!
Vote Trump out by a landslide.
— Sue Ooten, Madras
