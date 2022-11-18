Attorney General Merrick Garland on Friday named a special counsel to oversee the criminal investigation into former President Donald Trump's possible mishandling of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago Club, as well as aspects of the investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol insurrection.

Mr. Garland explained that Mr. Trump's now-official presidential campaign presented "extraordinary circumstances" for which the Justice Department's regulations prescribe the appointment of a special counsel. In other words, he had no choice but to proceed.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.