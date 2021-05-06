On Tuesday, a Trump-appointed judge in Washington ruled that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention exceeded its authority in placing a nationwide moratorium on certain residential evictions. It’s the fifth time that a federal court has found that the order, set to expire at the end of June, is invalid, but this ruling is the most significant yet because it applies nationwide. The Biden administration has asked the judge to pause her decision while it makes an emergency appeal. But if she rebuffs that request, the CDC may no longer be able to prevent landlords from evicting tenants who fall behind on their rent.
Though the consequences would be harsh for many Americans, this isn’t the story of a right-wing judge contorting the law in a politically motivated effort to thwart a robustCOVID-19 response.
Instead, the decision is a measured and sensible interpretation of the law empowering the CDC to act, one that respects the usual allocation of public health authority between the states and the federal government. While it’s hard to blame the CDC for pulling out all the stops to mitigate the pain of the epidemic, it’s also not a surprise that its efforts have encountered resistance in the courts. And this week’s decision leaves the door open for Congress to pass a law that would grant the CDC or another agency the power to protect renters — hardly a sign of rank judicial activism.
The background of the law that the CDC has invoked to justify the moratorium, Section 361 of the Public Health Service Act, helps explain why the judge was skeptical that it gave the agency sweeping power over housing policy. Originally adopted in 1944, Section 361 delegated power over certain public health measures to the surgeon general. (The CDC hadn’t yet been created, though its predecessor, the Office of Malaria Control in War Areas, was hard at work.)
Today, the surgeon general is mainly known as the chief medical officer for the nation, but his military title reflects his historical role as the head of the Marine Hospital Service. Established shortly after the nation’s founding, the hospital service started by establishing institutions to care for sick and disabled seamen. After a rash of devastating yellow fever epidemics in 1877, Congress assigned to the service quarantine-related responsibilities that had previously been left to the states, partly because marine hospitals were natural quarantine sites at seaports.
In the subsequent decades, the surgeon general’s quarantine authority grew in the face of communicable-disease threats. As it did, his job transformed into that of the chief public health officer for the federal government — which made him a natural delegate, in 1944, for the authorities under Section 361. The fact that quarantine was at the heart of the surgeon general’s responsibilities also explains why Section 361 is found under the heading “Quarantine and Inspection.”
Clearly, an eviction moratorium is neither a quarantine nor an inspection measure — a bit of legal awkwardness right out of the gate. Then again, Section 361 is pretty awkwardly worded. It starts big. The law says that the CDC “is authorized to make and enforce such regulations as in (its) judgment are necessary to prevent the introduction, transmission, or spread of communicable diseases” from foreign countries or across state lines.
Taken literally, that’s an extraordinarily broad mandate. Diseases don’t respect state lines, so the best way to prevent “spread” from one state to another is often to stop the disease wherever it is found.
If the Biden administration can’t stop the decision from taking effect, the consequences for families facing eviction would be serious. But the implications for Congress’s authority over public health would probably be modest. Friedrich’s decision still allows Congress to revisit an antiquated statute allocating public health authority between the federal government and the states. If Congress wants to grant the CDC or another federal agency broader powers to cope with the threat of contagious disease — including perhaps the authority to temporarily suspend residential evictions — it remains free to do so.
