I am not a parent of a school-aged child but am so glad to see that there is one elected official that has the courage to step up on this issue; ie, Redmond city councilor Krisanna Clark-Endicott's support of protecting women's sports against transgender players.
(Clark-Endicott faced criticism this week from the community and a fellow city councilor after posting support for a controversial South Dakota law about transgender student-athletes on her personal Facebook page).
We need a champion for common-sense thinking in this part of Oregon and I am glad to see that we have one close by. It will be interesting to see what our Covid-bound City Council have to say on this matter.
Bill Gregoricus, Bend
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.