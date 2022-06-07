The iconic summer job for a teenager could well be as a lifeguard at one’s community pool. While it requires a great deal of responsibility and training, it’s certainly one of the more fun ways to spend the summer outdoors while keeping an eye on the swimmers.
Nationally, there’s a dearth of lifeguards forcing many pools to cut back hours or close.
Here in Bend, there’s a shortage as well, but not as severe.
According to Julie Brown, communications and community relations manager, for the Bend Parks and Rec Department, the biggest need is for swimming instructors to meet the backlog of the demand from the COVID-19 closures.
“We’re still hiring,” Brown told The Bulletin. “The staffing shortage impacts the number of hours we have the pools open for operations.”
Applications are coming in and training classes are starting to fill up, Brown says.To date, the rec department has hired 24 lifeguards so far. Pay starts at $17 per hour. Find out more about this job here.
While teens can get better paying jobs due to the demand – nationally it’s been reported that there are two job openings for every job seeker – lifeguard’s have a certain skill level that is attractive to future employers.
While the lifeguard posts appear to be filling fast, other service sector jobs are still going begging, even though the pay has been increasing.
If one doesn’t get their dream summer job, don’t sit home this summer. Please consider helping out the service sector, which is struggling to recover from two years of pandemic closures and regulations.
Helping keep Central Oregon businesses — restaurants, taverns, outdoor recreation shops — open for what is expected to be an onslaught of summer tourists is key to an enjoyable visit for tourists and locals.
Having enough staff to keep an operation running this season may mean the difference between surviving or closing.
