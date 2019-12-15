It’s the holidays, and we urge you to tip your newspaper delivery carrier. Carriers are independent contractors for The Bulletin.

If you need help getting it to them, call 541-385-5800, and we will help make it happen.

Our carriers have had a rough go lately as we convert to a new press operation. Many of our late paper days this past month have been on the production side and not due to any carrier neglect.

The carriers usually get their papers around 12:30 a.m. each night and take a couple of hours to drive their routes delivering The Bulletin. But due to production issues, they sometimes don’t receive papers until 3 a.m. or later. Still, they are making the effort to deliver to you on time. Many of them have secondary jobs they have to get to after they deliver their routes, so they are hustling when the papers are late.

And we’d be remiss not to mention the late-night bundle haulers (who drop off large bundles of paper at strategic points for carriers to pick up) and our mail room inserters (who put the paper together at night). Those folks have been working hard to keep up with the deadlines and deliveries, as well.

•••

As part of our continuing effort and investment to improve The Bulletin, for the month of December, our web portal, www.bendbulletin.com, is open to all readers, not just subscribers.

This is because we are converting to new circulation software for subscribers. Come January, subscribers will have to re-register to obtain a new password to log into the site. But for now, the content is free for the viewing for all.

•••

Another new addition launched this past week is our e-edition (which is also free until January) — a replica of the entire daily newspaper — which is much more engaging and user-friendly. If you haven’t checked it out, you should at: https://bendbulletin-or.newsmemory.com/ or look for “e-edition” on the Bulletin website under the navigation bar.

It makes it much easier to read stories and look at photos and advertisements at a click of a button.

And, check out our new Bulletin news app, too. You can download it free from any Apple or Android app store. Search for the name “The Bulletin.”

•••

Also, we now have an interactive locator map of food carts, beer and distilleries and cannabis shops. It is part of our weekly GO! Magazine. You can find it on the web under the “Lifestyles” tab, Food & Drinks.

Look for “Find your favorite food truck,” “Central Oregon breweries” and “Central Oregon cannabis directory.”