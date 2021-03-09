I find the article in Saturday's paper, titled "support for hydroelectric project" to be very encouraging. I sincerely hope that Commissioners DeBone and Chang will indeed vote to allow the completion of the hydroelectric project on Wychus Creek.
One aspect of these generation stations that often seems to be overlooked is that once the water is used for generation it does not disappear from the area. In most cases it is returned to the stream bed or irrigation canal from which it came. That water is still available for irrigation or stream flow uses.
One other area that the commissioners can look into for hydroelectric generation is the city of Bend drinking water project, already in place on Deschutes County land just west of Bend. It already pipes large quantities of drinking water downhill from Bridge Creek to the city of Bend filtration and storage site, also on Deschutes County land.
This water flows down hill, virtually unchecked in a piping system from its source to the filtration plant. It will take engineering studies to determine the total available motive force in this pipe system. But based on the total drop in elevation I am certain that it contains many times the amount of power available in most low head (low drop) irrigation generation systems.
The city could sell the electrical energy generated to offset it's ever growing need for financial income, without raising taxes.
— Dale Brieske, Redmond
