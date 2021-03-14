"Sobering Milestone" — a year with the pandemic. Gripping article on the Front Page A1 of Bend Bulletin of March 11 2021.
This front page startled me, listing Central Oregon men and women who did not survive their struggle with COVID-19 in 2020. Fifteen people over age of 90 passed. Forty people of the age of 80 -89 passed. Sixteen men and women ages 70-79 died. Same number of folks between ages of 60 to 69. Six people age 50-59 passed. And 1 person, age 47, died by COVID-19 in 2020.
Thank you, Bend Bulletin crew, for quantifying the sadness and grief so many relatives and friends must have endured during this terrible time.
This article should be a wake up call to our state officials to quickly accelerate the increase of vaccines for Central Oregon. We have lost the collective memory of too many of our most experienced and sage residents among us. This must not be repeated again in 2021 COVID-19.
— Steve Wilkes, Sunriver
