The report card from the short 32-day state legislative session is fairly positive for Central Oregon, according to two local lawmakers from both sides of the aisle.
It is almost as important to look at what didn’t get passed as what did, and what to expect in next year’s longer session. Suffice to say that a good amount of money was appropriated to try to resolve pressing public issues.
Sen. Tim Knopp, Republican, and Rep. Jason Kropf, Democrat, brought home some of the goods in this short session that was remarkably absent of the contentiousness of previous sessions, which were marred with walkouts by the Republican senators and protests outside the state capitol building. Still divisions remain.
“I felt like it was a pretty partisan session,” said Knopp, of District 27, which encompasses the Central Oregon communities of Bend, Redmond, Sunriver and Tumalo.
“Democrats got to move most of their agenda and killed most of the Republican bills and agenda,” he said noting that about 50 Democratic-sponsored bills pass the Senate, while only three sponsored by Republicans passed.
But Knopp co-sponsored a bill authored by Kropf of District 54 that provides for a coordinated response to homelessness, a nagging issue in Bend and Redmond.
Kropf said, “I’m pretty happy about how the bill came together. There will be several pilot programs spread across the four corners of the state, so different communities with tackle this issue from different perspectives. That was a real bipartisan effort.”
Here’s a few of the issues the pair worked on across the aisle:
- About $10 million was set aside for the OSU-Cascades innovation center;
- La Pine will receive money for day care infrastructure
- Crook and Deschutes counties will get renovation dollars for their courthouses. Deschutes has two new circuit court judges coming on board and the money will be used to remodel courtrooms.
- Redmond received $9.5 million in matching grant money to build an emergency response center for training and as the center to respond to a predicted Cascadia earthquake event.
What just missed passage, but both sides agree to its need, was a bill to raise to a felony from a misdemeanor a charge for anyone assaulting a health care worker. Examples abound during the COVID-19 pandemic of hospital workers being threatened while trying to care for patients.
“We’ve been hearing from the hospital workers that the penalty is not enough to keep people from assaulting them. They wanted a stronger consequence,” Knopp said. It will return for next year’s session.
Also, aid for homeless students in the form of housing, meals, transportaiton will be back next year. While heavily supported, it just didn’t make it to the Senate floor.
And more money will be considered for law enforcement to Oregon State Police officers and sheriff deputies better locate illegal marijuana grows in the central and southern Orgon.
“We have to be vigilant on those because it out of control in southern Oregon,” Knopp said.
A forest thinning bill to help
Deschutes, Marion, Jackson and some coastal counties with wildfire prevention will also be back next year.
Knopp warned that a lot of one-time federal money came to Oregon that the Legislature appropriated, yet the state will have to find a way to fund those programs on its own once the federal dollars end.
Kropf was optimistic for the region
“I think there is a growing realization at the state about what is happening out here in Central Oregon. And that is reflective in some of the investments we received this session.”
Attention now turns to this year’s primary election in May and general election in November. There will be a lot of turnover in the House and Knopp, the Senate Republican leader, hopes his party can pick up enough seats for a possible majority in the Senate.
Whatever the outcome, the efforts to work across the aisle have born fruit.
