Police close off a street near downtown Ontario on Monday, as they arrest Rene Castro, wanted in the April 15 murder of Joseph Johnson, a reserve officer with the Nyssa Police Department. The arrest was made without incident.
Details remain few and a place like Nyssa, Oregon, can seem like a long way away from Pendleton and Umatilla County, but the news a police officer in that small town was gunned down Saturday, April 15, resonates across the region and is a good reminder just how dangerous law enforcement can be.
The policeman who was shot, Joseph Johnson, 43, was working as a reserve officer when he responded to a call about an individual threatening to damage property. As a reserve officer, at least in Nyssa, Johnson was unpaid. He was working because he cared about the community, not because he wanted to make money.
The call was in many ways routine and to understand how it went horribly wrong will take a lot of time to decipher. A suspect has been arresed.
What this incident showcases is the seriousness of the job of a police officer. More times than not, calls for service do not go awry and are solved in a peaceful manner.
More often than not, a potentially violent episode is concluded with no serious harm to anyone.
Yet the job of our police is a dangerous one. There is no getting around that fact. We tend to funnel our tax dollars to our emergency services and then forget about them — that is until there is an emergency. When there is a crisis — a house burning or someone threatening to commit a violent act — then we expect our police and fire agencies to be there.
They always are. They respond to an emergency and do the best they can to help. That kind of selfless service is not only rare in today’s America, but it is a commendable element to our Republic.
Yet we should not so easily forget these brave men and women when no emergency is evident.
We owe our police, our firefighters, a debt we cannot repay. Sure, they draw a wage from taxpayers but just how many of us would want to face down an individual with a gun in the night or run into a burning building to save another?
The shooting in Nyssa is a reminder that our emergency service personnel put their lives on the line every day. For us.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(1) comment
'Police are seeking an individual they believe is connected to the crime but so far he remains at large.'
May want to strike this sentence.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.