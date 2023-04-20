Police arrest man suspected in shooting death of Nyssa officer (copy)

Police close off a street near downtown Ontario on Monday, as they arrest Rene Castro, wanted in the April 15 murder of Joseph Johnson, a reserve officer with the Nyssa Police Department. The arrest was made without incident.

Details remain few and a place like Nyssa, Oregon, can seem like a long way away from Pendleton and Umatilla County, but the news a police officer in that small town was gunned down Saturday, April 15, resonates across the region and is a good reminder just how dangerous law enforcement can be.

The policeman who was shot, Joseph Johnson, 43, was working as a reserve officer when he responded to a call about an individual threatening to damage property. As a reserve officer, at least in Nyssa, Johnson was unpaid. He was working because he cared about the community, not because he wanted to make money.

