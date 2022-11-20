Over the last few months, you have probably seen a few blue bikes around town — and maybe you’ve had a chance to take a ride.
In June, the city of Bend launched a two-year pilot program in partnership with Bird Rides, Inc., a company that provides shared electric scooter and bike services in over 475 cities globally.
Shared e-bike and e-scooter (also known as “shared micromobility”) programs have exploded in popularity over the last five years. According to the North American Bikeshare and Scootershare Association, roughly 300 North American cities had some form of shared micromobility program last year, which accounts for an offset of approximately 54 million pounds of carbon dioxide emissions by replacing car trips.
We also want to make sure that all community members have more options when it comes to sustainable transportation.
That’s why the city is pursuing grant funding to provide e-bike rebates to people interested in purchasing bikes from local retailers.
The council has heard a mixed bag of feedback on this new program, all of which is helpful. As with many things, the negative news typically gets the headlines. There’s also quite a bit of positive news to share.
Shared micromobility programs offer a fun, affordable and sustainable transportation option, complementing existing public and private modes of travel. Importantly, this program comes at no cost to the city.
Over a short period of time, the program has been embraced in Bend. Riders have taken a total of roughly 25,000 trips to get to work, to local businesses, to cover the last mile of travel after parking, and to explore our community. And hundreds of people use the Bird bikes for their daily commute.
According to Bird, Bend is one of the top performing shared bike markets in the world.
Given our city’s culture centered around a fun, active, outdoor lifestyle, we’re not surprised.
Like with any pilot program, we know there are some kinks to be worked out. We have received helpful feedback from the public, and we are working with Bird on an ongoing basis to address concerns and update the program as needed.
In coordination with Bird, the city implemented several recent changes to further improve our already successful program. All new riders now receive a “Rules for Riding” email, outlining the parking rules and providing an incentive ($1 ride credit) to park in a designated parking location.
All Bird bikes now have a tag that contains “How to Ride” instructions (including where to park), as well as a discount code for first time riders. We are also working to add more bike parking throughout the city, in both public and private areas, with the goal of incentivizing proper parking and reducing bikes left in non-designated parking areas.
