If you haven’t done it in past years for whatever reason, now, more than ever it’s time to get your flu shot. Don’t take our word for it, Dr. Jeff Absalon, chief physician executive for St. Charles Health System, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say that the best way to help limit COVID-19 is flu prevention.
It’s so critical now, that the Oregon Health Authority has ordered seven times the normal number of flu vaccinations. It is concerned how the flu might exacerbate COVID-19 infections, according to a recent Bulletin article by health reporter Suzanne Roig.
The CDC has recommended people get a flu shot by the end of October, since it takes two to four weeks for the vaccine to become effective. One can still get a shot after that, Dr. Absalon says, but the optimum time is now. Most pharmacies, large grocery store chains and health care clinics are offering the shot for those carrying insurance. And, Central Oregon Public Health teams are traveling the state to give shots to those who cannot afford the cost.
According to the CDC, the flu has sickened 9 million to 45 million people a year with 39 million becoming ill last year and as many as 62,000 dying from the illness. (COVID-19 deaths have topped 200,000 in the U.S. alone).
Dr. Absalon noted in a recent interview with The Bulletin that last spring there were COVID-19 cases where a person was co-infected with the flu. A flu shot is one way to avoid that dire situation.
“Also, it will put a strain on the medical services to have flu and COVID hitting together,” Absalon said. You can play a role in helping medical centers and caregivers by getting a vaccine so that the health care systems are not overwhelmed by patients.
If you still have doubts, look to the Southern Hemisphere. Flu season in the Southern Hemisphere is from June through September, as it is winter there now. Australia, for example, has had a mild flu season for two very important reasons, Dr. Absalon said. The first was the country imposed very strict social distancing regulations on its citizens at the outset of COVID-19. Then, the government was very aggressive about ensuring citizens received a flu shot; some three to four times the amount got the shot than the previous year.
If the U.S. follows suit, a mild flu season will help reduce that distraction from fighting COVID.
Meanwhile, as far as a COVID-19 vaccine for the U.S., the CDC predicts it will not be available at the earliest until mid-2021, most likely after flu season abides. Again, one more reason to take the shot.
