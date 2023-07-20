With Central Oregon temperatures this week forecast to reach the mid-90s and more than two months of summer still remaining, the threat of wildfires will dominate the months ahead.
Oregonians know from painful experience in recent years that these wildfires are not your grandfather’s wildfires. They’re burning bigger, hotter and posing greater dangers for communities across our state.
And with much of the United States baking in triple-digit heat or choking on smoke from blazes in Canada, there’s no doubt that wildfires have also now become a front-burner issue for the entire country.
Much must be done to build strong defenses against these infernos in Oregon and nationwide.
The firefighters who risk their lives to protect people and property fully deserve competitive pay so the front lines against these blazes are filled — and that pay must be permanent. The billions of dollars from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law targeting the reduction of high-risk hazardous fire fuels must be watchdogged to ensure those resources get to their intended destination — forests and rangelands. The proven practice of prescribed burns during the cooler, wetter months must continue.
And of course, the clean energy tax credits I wrote in the Inflation Reduction Act will help tackle the climate crisis that’s generating the increasing destructiveness from wildfires by magnifying their intensity and extending their menace well beyond summer.
But there’s also some good news worth highlighting that shows how bipartisan work on wildfires has proven to be an uncommon triumph totaling more than $4.4 billion and counting nationally for common-sense strategies to build upon.
For years, I worked with U.S. Sen. Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, to end a nonsensical practice known as “fire borrowing.”
Under “fire borrowing,” federal agencies such as the Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management would be forced to raid funds that had been dedicated for wildfire prevention work to use instead when the biggest blazes erupted in Oregon or elsewhere in the country.
By depleting that essential long-term prevention work to backfill budgets in the short term, this cycle of absurdity meant a heightened ferocity and frequency for wildfires year after year. In 2018, my Wildfire Disaster Funding Act with Senator Crapo at last put a halt to that bureaucratic madness.
The numbers from that fix came in at a Senate Budget Committee hearing this year. Thanks to ending that fire borrowing foolishness, the federal agencies have totaled more than $4.4 billion so far for Oregon and nationwide that can now be used for their intended purpose of wildfire prevention. Those investment dollars will of course climb in the years ahead, providing more opportunities to prevent the spark in the forest that can escalate into a disaster endangering Oregonians.
I think the $4.4 billion-plus benefit so far from ending fire borrowing shows clearly how Democrats and Republicans can come together to design firefighting strategies that make sense.
After all, the wildfire flames racing into a community and the smoke spreading into homes, schools and small businesses don’t distinguish between Democrats and Republicans. They threaten all Oregonians.
And as we work in the weeks ahead to stabilize firefighter pay and act on all fronts to fight wildfires, this $4.4 billion-plus success story provides much to build upon.
