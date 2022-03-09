Hats off to the Oregon Legislature, which in the waning days of the short session, appropriated money for a major emergency training facility in Redmond. It will sit just north of Redmond Airport on 300 acres of county land.
The project is called CORE3. It’s a regional emergency training and response center. It’s been 15 years in the discussion phase with work in earnest coming in the last five years to get the project funded.
Scott Aycock, community and economic development director for Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council, credits state Rep. Jack Zika of Redmond with pushing the funding through.
“We did not expect to get funding this year, more likely next session,” Aycock said. “It was a nice surprise.”
The project, which sits outside the urban growth boundary, will be built on the former Redmond Rod and Gun Club site as well as a former landfill, hence it is unsuitable for housing or agricultural use.
First, there will be some remediation work before actual construction can start. And, it has to go through the usual UGB process to bring it under the city.
Aycock expects the process to take about 1½ years before work can begin.
CORE3 covers a lot of ground figuratively and literally.
At the heart of it will be an emergency response center for the predicted Cascadia Subduction Zone event, a predicted major earthquake and resultant tsunami along the Northwest coast.
Predictions call for catastrophic destruction along coastal cities, collapsed buildings, severe road damage, flooding and many casualties. Central Oregon and Redmond Airport may be one of the few areas that won’t see the full effects of such an earthquake. Hence, FEMA has chosen the airport as the central first-responder site for staging emergency operations, including evacuations from the coast, and the CORE3 project will play a role in that.
But CORE3 is much more than that. It has a six-phase plan. Phase One will be an emergency training center for law enforcement, firefighters and other agencies. It will include a closed driver’s training course for police pursuits, a burn building for firefighters to train in, administrative offices and classrooms. It is hoped emergency service providers from across the state will come here to train.
The other component will be a dedicated emergency coordination center, i.e., 911, an interagency communication hub for major disasters such as wildfires, winter storms or train derailments.
Cost for the initial project is $41 million, including $16 million for the land. The Legislature appropriated $9.5 million, to be matched by a federal grant and other agencies. Last Wednesday the Deschutes County Commission signed off on a memorandum of understanding that it would dedicate the land to the project.
Again, good job by the Legislature for pushing through this funding a year early.
