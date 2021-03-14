The League of Women Voters of Deschutes County urges the Legislature to create an independent citizens’ advisory commission for the 2021 Oregon redistricting process.
We believe responsibility for redistricting preferably should be vested in an independent special commission, with membership that reflects the diversity of the unit of government, including citizens at large, representatives of public interest groups, and members of minority groups.
The standards on which a redistricting plan is based must require substantially equal population, geographic contiguity, and effective representation of racial and linguistic minorities. The standards should provide for promotion of partisan fairness; preservation and protection of “communities of interest,“ and respect for boundaries of municipalities and counties.
An independent citizens’ advisory commission would provide a transparent and equitable redistricting process. People not politicians should draw the redistricting maps. Redistricting plans should be developed independently of the Legislature.
Our Congressional District 2 will certainly be redrawn. You should choose your legislators. Let your voices be heard by contacting the Senate Committee on Redistricting at oregon.redistricting@oregonlegislature.gov.
— Carol Loesche, Bend
