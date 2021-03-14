President Biden declared March American Red Cross month. On March 11, President Biden signed a bill giving most Americans a $1,400 stimulus check.
Having spent time on Oregon’s wildfires this winter, I had a lot of people wondering what they could do to help out the evacuees. The Red Cross lives off of donations. While the fires are out, the Red Cross has turned over it’s sheltering to the state and counties, the Red Cross’s disaster funds were greatly depleted.
While at the hotels which, due to COVID-19, were needed to be turned into shelters, people would thank us volunteers for all we do. The response, along with a thank you, was usually accompanied by “don’t forget to thank our donors, without them, we can’t provide the services we do.” Us Red Crossers are a humble and grateful lot.
I’m reaching out to my fellow Oregonians to take at least a small amount, and of course a larger amount is preferred, of their stimulus check and make a donation to the American Red Cross. We never know when a disaster will occur, but we know it will. Let’s pitch in now to make certain that the next time we’re ready.
— Oscar Knopfler, Bend
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.