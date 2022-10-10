Typewriter

As a Deschutes County resident and business owner, I have seen immense change in our county over the last several years. The rapid growth of our county has created numerous challenges for our government representatives. Tony DeBone as Deschutes County commissioner has shown us repeatedly his strong leadership capabilities. Tony possesses the experience, integrity, work ethic and commitment to face challenges head on. Tony has served as Deschutes County commissioner for three four-year terms and we need to reelect Tony this November. He will continue to focus on key issues facing our county concerning public safety, managing our continued growth and development, and the homeless crisis we are facing.

I have spent my entire career in the housing sector of the economy. In discussions with Tony, I have come to realize how well informed he is on housing and business issues and the creative solutions he comes up with to solve them. Tony is open and level-headed, using a common sense approach paired with thoughtful deliberation over every issue he faces. He is a leader and a public servant who works tirelessly and passionately so that Deschutes County can continue to thrive and grow. He has a proven track record in keeping our taxes down, advocating for small businesses and economic development, incentives for companies to create new permanent, full-time employment opportunities and care for veterans and the homeless.

