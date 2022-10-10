As a Deschutes County resident and business owner, I have seen immense change in our county over the last several years. The rapid growth of our county has created numerous challenges for our government representatives. Tony DeBone as Deschutes County commissioner has shown us repeatedly his strong leadership capabilities. Tony possesses the experience, integrity, work ethic and commitment to face challenges head on. Tony has served as Deschutes County commissioner for three four-year terms and we need to reelect Tony this November. He will continue to focus on key issues facing our county concerning public safety, managing our continued growth and development, and the homeless crisis we are facing.
I have spent my entire career in the housing sector of the economy. In discussions with Tony, I have come to realize how well informed he is on housing and business issues and the creative solutions he comes up with to solve them. Tony is open and level-headed, using a common sense approach paired with thoughtful deliberation over every issue he faces. He is a leader and a public servant who works tirelessly and passionately so that Deschutes County can continue to thrive and grow. He has a proven track record in keeping our taxes down, advocating for small businesses and economic development, incentives for companies to create new permanent, full-time employment opportunities and care for veterans and the homeless.
I strongly urge you to vote for Tony DeBone for Deschutes County commissioner and keep him in this crucial role of representing our county.
—Lawnae Hunter, Bend
Vote for Measure 114
Are you tired of reading yet another story about gun violence, and feeling like there is nothing you can do? Actually, there is something you can do! Please vote YES on Ballot Measure 114! This is a common sense gun safety measure that will help make our Oregon communities, schools, and public places safer for everyone.
After working 30 years in a public school system, and five years in acute care as a physical therapist, I have personally experienced the effects gun trauma can cause. I will never forget the devastating results of one of my patients after he attempted a suicide by shooting himself. The physical effects on him, and the emotional effects on his loved ones were horrific.
The saddest experiences during my years in the school system were having to help manage young children during active shooter drills. Unfortunately, these drills have become all too common for students and staff members today.
Then, one day, I was involved in a real active shooter lockdown. It was extremely frightening and traumatic for not only the students I was working with at the time, but for myself also. Children should not have to experience this type of trauma in their schools!
Please join me in voting YES on Measure 114 to help keep guns out of the wrong hands!
— Janey Paterno, Portland
Fund the National Wildlife Refuge System
National Wildlife Refuge Week, observed during the second week of October, celebrates one of our most vital networks of public lands. The National Wildlife Refuge System, managed by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, protects over 150 million acres of land and water and 2,000 different species.
Here in Oregon, we have 21 National Wildlife Refuges. Each refuge prioritizes conservation of the fish and wildlife that rely on the refuge’s land and water. National Wildlife Refuges are the only federal public lands where conservation is the top priority, meaning that every activity on a refuge must fit with conservation goals. For example, the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge uses grazing to provide optimum conditions for wildlife, such as foraging for waterfowl and nesting areas for shorebirds. Many refuges also allow recreational opportunities, such as angling, hiking, bird watching, wildlife viewing and photography.
Unfortunately, the National Wildlife Refuge System is chronically underfunded by Congress. With an improved budget, refuges could do even more to conserve wildlife and habitat, from updating management plans to hiring more staff, maintaining infrastructure and better serving our community. Most of Oregon’s congressional delegation has supported increasing the refuge budget, but we need them to do more. To further support Oregon’s refuges, visit Trout Unlimited’s website to send an email to Oregon Sen. Jeff Merkley, who chairs the Subcommittee on Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies, Sen. Ron Wyden, and your representative to encourage them to increase funding for National Wildlife Refuges.
— Sophia Kaelke, Bend
