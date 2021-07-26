On June 10, the Bulletin asked taxpayers whether the city should obtain more public comment on the planning commission’s proposal to comply with Oregon H.B. 2001. (House Bill 2001 was passed in the 2019 Oregon Legislature to help provide current and future Oregonians with more housing choices).
A review of the proposed amendments to Bend’s development code on the planning commission’s agenda for July 26, suggests more public input is needed.
Two pages into the 110 pages of amendments the planning commission proposes to amend Section 5-56 by eliminating a decades-old reference to “existing neighborhoods.” What purpose would be served by eliminating a reference in the Housing chapter of the development code to “existing neighborhoods? No good explanations arise.
Perhaps H.B. 2001 requires eliminating consideration of “existing neighborhoods” in local development planning. However, nothing in the law suggests that new development codes must not consider “existing neighborhoods” when considering applications to build “middle housing.” Proposed Section 5-56 suggests Bend will do otherwise.
Perhaps Oregon administrative rules require ending considerations related to “existing neighborhoods” in local development planning. However, the introduction to the Oregon Model Code’s User’s Guide expressly requires a balancing of considerations related to existing and proposed development.
Yet, proposed section 5-56 makes “existing neighborhoods” concerns arguably irrelevant by Bend ordinance, e.g., by law. And that is exactly the argument that developers will use to oppose taxpayers participating in future development permit applications. That is wrong. Proposed Section 5-56 should read:
The city will promote a mix of housing types in areas zoned residential through clear and objective standards to assure that development integrates with existing neighborhoods and in compliance with H.B. 2001.
Why then rush to amend our development code? Why would Bend’s civic leaders open themselves to the political argument that they amended our code to exclude taxpayers in existing neighborhoods from future Bend development applications? Our development code should acknowledge existing neighborhoods as well as neighborhoods developed from 2021 forward.
Amending Bend’s development code will not fix Bend’s affordable housing issue. Bend’s housing issues are central Oregon’s housing issues. Fortunately, H.B. 2001 permits cities to coordinate their housing studies and remedies. Doing so would save taxpayer dollars and address a regional middle housing issue. We urge Bend’s civic leaders to reach out to their counterparts in central Oregon to coordinate their efforts regarding middle housing. But that will take more thought….
Increasing housing density alone will not result in affordable housing. Were that so, Los Angeles and New York City would be very, very affordable. Housing affordability depends also on local economic growth, employment rates, mortgage interest rates, supply of lending capital, and confidence in the housing market.
Even if we build middle housing, they may not come, i.e., Bend’s housing will not become more affordable if numerous market factors over which Bend’s civic leaders will never control are not in sync. But that will take more thought.
Government must take care when using taxpayers’ money to tinker with markets. Experts explain that multi-family residences and high-density communities solve affordable housing issues. But surveys show that communities and homeowners alike clearly prefer single-family housing.
Buyers will consider a single-family home outside Bend before they buy a townhome in Bend. After all, people move to central Oregon largely because it is less dense than where they came from. How then have our civic leaders concluded that Bend needs high-density neighborhoods when people move here to escape high-density neighborhoods? That question requires a considerable amount of thought.
Bend did not become a very desirable place to live without taxpayers’ contributions and thoughtful development planning. We support housing development of all kinds in Bend. More thought is required before we amend Bend’s development code. I am not an Oregon land use lawyer. But if I can find a major hole on the second page of a 110-page document, then that document deserves more review.
— William C. Pitcher lives in Bend
Thoughtful development process? Is this referring to Mr. Smith's projects? I'll tell you, Bend's code allowed the siting of a four year college without a master plan and without binding public process of any kind. You would be hard pressed to find a more thoughtless development code in the PNW. Bill Smith/Tennant Development et al impact on the region is a happy accident.
