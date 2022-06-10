Oregon U.S. Reps. Kurt Schrader, a Democrat, and Cliff Bentz, a Republican, both voted to oppose passage of one of two gun regulation bills in the aftermath of the mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo, N.Y.
We still don't know what their reasons are. Neither have responded to requests from the media for an explanation. That's unconscionable. Their employers, the citizens of Oregon, should demand and get answers.
We suspect, especially in Cliff Bentz' case, that he voted along party lines as he has so often done. Schrader, too, has sided with the Republicans from time to time, but has explained those votes, too.
Public officials often clam up when they do something that may be perceived as controversial. It's a sad commentary on how accountablity has taking a back seat in the public sector.
According to Oregon Capital reporter Peter Wong, Schrader and Maine's Jared Golden were the only Democrats to join 202 Republicans to oppose a bill (HR 7910) to raise the minimum age to 21 for purchase of a semi-automatic weapon, — both shooters in Uvalde and Buffalo were 18 when they bought their military-style guns legally.
The bill would also outlaw high-capacity magazines, require background checks for purchases of ghost guns that bear no registration numbers, strengthen requirements for safe storage of firearms, and close a loophole for bump stocks, which are devices that allow for more rapid fire by semi-automatic weapons, Wong wrote.
The issue may be moot, as the bill passed largely along party lines, yet are expected to die in the evenly Senate, where some Democrats and Republicans have been negotiating more modest changes.
At the very least, both men need to explain their votes to their constituents.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.