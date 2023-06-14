Oregon Senate walkout

A screenshot of the mostly empty Oregon Senate on June 12.

 Oregon Legislature

Republican Senate absence

The Oregon Constitution does anticipate a remedy to compel the attendance of absent members averting a quorum. I would suggest that a civil suit be constructed against members absent without excuse on behalf of the state of Oregon alleging violation of oath of office, dereliction of duty, and disruption of Oregon legislative session, among other charges, and requesting both a judicial order for return to work, as well as damages equivalent to costs associated with conducting legislative sessions, office costs, costs associated with delayed legislation, etc., when the quorum requirement was not fulfilled. As the unfortunate quorum requirement exists, likely not anticipating walkouts for political purposes, and is difficult to negate, there must be a precedent of serious action and consequences to avoid this behavior.

