I endorse Cynthia Claridge for reelection to the Deschutes Public Library Board Zone 1 position representing Redmond.
I have known Cynthia nearly 20 years. She is a trustworthy, knowledgeable person who seeks the truth amid the data presented, digs deep for the best solutions and votes to uphold the will of the voters, ensuring the Deschutes Public Library System remains one of the best in the state.
Cynthia respects the law and the importance of honoring the 2020 bond election results, where the majority of voters cast their ballots for a new Redmond Library, a new central library, and improvements to the other community libraries.
She has worked diligently to fulfill the promises made to voters and keep the library within fiscal bounds to allow it to thrive into the future.
It is not up to a few people, Tony Oliver and Ray Miao among them, to decide that we, the voting public, were not smart enough to make sound decisions about the future of our library system.
Cynthia understands Redmond needs and what it takes to build a strong library system that serves all of Deschutes County.
She has been instrumental in making sure Redmond gets the library it deserves to serve the city’s growing population.
She knows it is not in the best interest of Redmond to stop forward progress by ignoring the consultants, casting aside the will of the people, making false claims, or ignoring financial realities. Please vote to reelect Cynthia Claridge.
— Bunny Thompson, Sisters
As you read this article, I encourage you to read the Argument in Opposition to this measure written by Allan Bruckner in your Voters Pamphlet dated May 16, 2023.
He does a masterful job of explaining the measure and how it will affect each property owner financially. Bottom line is that the measure overreaches at the percent of increase of 280%.
It is questionable and very expensive to both you and to every other property owner.
This measure will increase my tax burden beyond that which I can afford, and each year it will increase based upon the increase in assessed value of my home.
You may find yourself in the same situation given the inflation we are experiencing because of the significant increase of the cost of gasoline, groceries, heating and other living expenses.
I ask each reader to carefully consider the merits of this measure, and recommend that you vote NO.
It is too costly.
— Richard Landorf, Bend
I’m writing to encourage you to vote by May 16 and to elect Cameron Fischer to the Bend-La Pine School Board.
I’m the parent of two recent Bend-La Pine graduates with a third child still in school. As a longtime friend of Cameron’s, I have witnessed her commitment to our community and schools. Cameron is hard-working, honest and passionate about the education and well-being of all students. During nearly two decades in Central Oregon, Cameron has repeatedly committed herself to organizations that support our kids and families.
As a mother of kids in the school system, as an educator of college students, and as a volunteer in multiple organizations, Cameron has a broad perspective of our education systems. This knowledge of students, families, educators and administrators puts her in a unique position to view issues from multiple angles and to help create solutions that work for all involved.
I believe Cameron’s experience, expertise, integrity and her commitment to problem-solving would be a great benefit to our schools and to this community that we call home.
— Julie Lincoln Flannery, Bend
I enthusiastically support Ray Miao in his reelection to the library board. His commitment to ensuring that Bend has a great library system that works for everyone in Bend gets my vote.
Ray’s experience in the planning and construction of libraries in the community sets him apart from the other candidates. Ray wants a library system that is available to everyone, whether they are 5 or 85 years of age. One that is accessible not only by car, but also by those who walk or travel by bike. That is why community libraries matter, an important part of communities that work.
I have known Ray Miao since I moved to Bend 14 years ago, and have found that he takes the time to listen the views of others, to take into account their opinions, to discuss options. He is committed to being the voice of the community.
Ray is forward-thinking and wants our libraries to reflect the best of what is offered in current technology. But he is also committed to the most sensible balance and allocation of resources to best meet the needs of the people of Bend. I agree that focusing less on a single large library, and the option of a central library and a community library best serves this goal.
Ray Miao is dedicated to the growth of a library system that we can be proud of, one that enhances the Bend community now and as we continue to grow.
— Pat McCabe, Bend
It is hardly a surprise that Scott Stuart, who proudly waved the Confederate flag in a Redmond parade last year, would want to talk about a “civil war” of values (Guest column, April 20, 2023).
Some 160 years ago that flag was waved by traitors who waged an actual civil war to preserve their state’s right to own other people — Black slaves. That conflict is what many Americans think of when they hear the words “civil war.”
It is also no surprise that Stuart would invoke the name of the Christian God when he claims we are in a “civil war” of values. White Christian slave owners used the Bible to justify owning Black people and profiting from their free labor.
That, in my opinion, is the racist heritage that Stuart, the chair of the Deschutes County Republican Party, endorses when he waves the Confederate flag and talks about a “civil war” on values.
— Michael Funke, Bend
