I endorse Cynthia Claridge for reelection to the Deschutes Public Library Board Zone 1 position representing Redmond.

I have known Cynthia nearly 20 years. She is a trustworthy, knowledgeable person who seeks the truth amid the data presented, digs deep for the best solutions and votes to uphold the will of the voters, ensuring the Deschutes Public Library System remains one of the best in the state.

