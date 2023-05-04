Typewriter

Editor's Note

Do you have a point you’d like to make or an issue you feel strongly about? Submit a letter to the editor.

Recreation must be available for everyone is the cornerstone of Lena Berry’s campaign for the Redmond Area Park and Recreation District (RAPRD) board. She has been all over our community meeting with individuals, groups, community providers and RAPRD leadership and staff, listening to the stories and hopes of the people of Redmond.

Once elected, we can count on her continuing to show up to ensure that every voice in our community is heard. A refreshing part of Lena’s campaign is that she is highlighting the need for accessible facilities and recreation opportunities for the disabled community. She brings substance and specific ideas when talking to the voters about the need for inclusive recreation, fully accessible facilities, sensory rooms, adult changing tables and providing one-to-one support staff. She has gone the extra mile to research and build relationships with community providers to learn how they can help fund the needs of the new recreation center and match grant funds.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

(2) comments

Long and Variable
Long and Variable

'Why are all those “temporary” structures still in place?'

Because people and businesses like them.

Report Add Reply
91184
91184

Yeah I know I'd rather see more cars lining the streets than a vibrant outdoor dining scene downtown!

Give me a break.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.