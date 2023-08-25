St. Charles entrance

An entrance to St. Charles in Bend. Wildfire smoke gives the photo a yellow tinge.

 Richard Coe/The Bulletin

Editor's Note

Do you have a point you’d like to make or an issue you feel strongly about? Submit a letter to the editor.

St. Charles Medical System, which is the only level 2 trauma center in Central Oregon, is threatening to stop accepting patients who are covered by Medicare Advantage plans. If this were to happen, 20,000 constituents would be impacted as there is no reasonable local alternative for their care. Seniors would be forced to drop their advantage plans, which serve to bundle the inpatient, outpatient and medication coverage under Medicare and use their Medicare Parts A, B, and D coverage separately.

Your constituents will lose their enhanced benefits, which currently provide valuable and additional services and care that Medicare alone does not. Seniors will be burdened with greater out-of-pocket costs that many will not be able to bear, as well as increased administrative effort and confusion caused by the lack of coordination of Parts A, B, D. In sum total, seniors will be receiving less, but paying more for it and exerting more time and energy in understanding and coordinating their care. Many seniors lack the support, resources, and knowledge to navigate the Medicare system, so this change would pose a tremendous hardship for them.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.