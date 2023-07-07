Compliance with the City Council’s ban on fireworks (other than the sanctioned show) within Bend city limits appears to be voluntary, because there is no mechanism for enforcement. Bend Police Department doesn’t have the resources to respond to complaints about illegal fireworks on such a busy holiday. I live in northeast Bend, and I know my neighborhood wasn’t the only one with plenty of fireworks on July 3 and 4. What plans does the City Council have to address the issue? They cared enough to create the law/regulation; now it’s time to find a way to enforce it, or take it off the books. You’ve got a year to prepare. I suggest you start soon.
—Bonnie Snyder, Bend
The benefit and enforcement of e-bikes
I am an older cyclist, and my e-bike helps me ride in the wind and with hills. It helps me stay healthy while I do errands or meet a friend for lunch. I appreciate that young folks are getting into cycling with e-bikes — they can be fun. Every time a kid rides an e-bike instead of their mom driving them around, they are doing their bit to reduce climate change. Rome was not built in a day. But, like an automobile, e-bikes can be dangerous. The city of Laguna Niguel has addressed concerns about the safety of young riders on e-bikes, with a voluntary program that does not cost the taxpayers. It seems to be working, too. Check out Laguna Niguel’s Electric Bike Action Plan. Bend could adopt something similar. I hope city leader’s are reading.
— Dave Morrow, Bend
The Greater Idaho Movement
In a recent interview, Dave Miller, interviewed Sandie Gilson, captain of the Greater Idaho Movement. Full article at: tinyurl.com/GIdahointerview.
Miller: “Was there a particular moment a few years ago when you decided you were in favor of moving the state line? What was it?”
Gilson: “The CAT tax.” (The Corporate Activities Tax)
Gilson: “It taxes your gross income, everything over a million dollars is taxed.”
Is this our concern as citizens in Crook County? To protect business owners who make over a million dollars a year? I say a resounding no.
The Greater Idaho Movement is not what it seems. It is not what the organizers are trying to make you believe.
They are not concerned with making our lives better by leaving urban Oregon. Our wages, health insurance, licensing, schools, environment, and so much more will be impacted in severely negative ways affecting each and every one of us. Those making over $1 million will be just fine, keeping more of their million to themselves. The driving force behind this movement is to line the organizers’ pockets
What is the benefit to you, my fellow citizens, to become an Idahoan? Let’s come together to make sense of what the real issues are — not what the Greater Idaho people are pushing down our throats ?
—Roxanne C. Basey, Prineville
A treat at dinner
On June 27, we ate an excellent dinner at El Rodeo. When we tried to pay our bill, the server told us that another couple had paid our bill before leaving for the evening. We want to thank these generous people for their thoughtfulness. There are generous people in Bend! Thank you very much!
— Pam and Cliff Bond, Bend
Stop animal fights
Years ago, our state Legislature passed tough prohibitions and penalties against staged dogfights and cockfights, but unfortunately, the raising and selling of fighting roosters in particular continues at a robust pace in the U.S. In fact, our country is a primary source of birds used in fighting pits across the planet.
Animal fighting attracts a host of other criminal activities, including human, arms, and narcotic trafficking, illegal gambling, and even murder, as happened recently at a cockfighting tournament in Hawaii. And by allowing fighting roosters to be shipped around the world, we are helping the spread of avian flu, which poses a grave threat to poultry populations around the world.
Thankfully, a bipartisan group of members of Congress have introduced the Fighting Inhumane Gambling and High-Risk Trafficking (FIGHT) Act, which would ban broadcasting animal fights for gambling purposes, ban the shipment of adult fighting birds through the U.S. mail system, and create a citizen suit provision to allow civil lawsuits to be brought against known animal fighters. I call on all members of Oregon’s congressional delegation to cosponsor the FIGHT Act so this terrible blood sport can be ended once and for all.
— Debra Merskin, Powell Butte
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.