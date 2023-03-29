Editor's Note

Do you have a point you’d like to make or an issue you feel strongly about? Submit a letter to the editor.

Bring your own shopping cart?

I cannot believe what the grocery stores are doing to our shopping. First, they want us to check ourselves out and now they want us to bring our own bags. It was not enough to start charging and giving us those heavy plastic bags but now they want us to still shop there and will not be providing us with a choice of using their bags by buying but no bags at all. Maybe we should not shop there at all? What is next? Bring our own baskets?

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.