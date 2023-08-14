Hawthorne Overcrossing rendering

Under Measure 113, which passed with 68% of the vote last November, the nine Republican state senators (including Senate Minority Leader Tim Knopp) and one independent who surpassed the limit on unexcused absences during the 2023 legislative session won’t be able to seek reelection. They claim the measure was a violation of federal and state freedom of speech protections. The secretary of state directed the Oregon Elections Division to implement Measure 113, and said the decision was backed up by legal advice from the office of Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum. Regardless, Knopp said the Republicans would challenge the ruling in the Oregon Court of Appeals.

The arrogance of these people is mind-blowing. I couldn’t help but wonder how long I would last with a company, say a sporting goods store that sold guns, if I started not showing up for work due to my anti-gun stance. And what if, due to my absence, the store would cease to be able to operate? I’d be fired in five minutes. My First Amendment right to oppose guns and express that view would still be intact, but I wouldn’t be able to impose that view at the expense of my employer’s right to do business.

I “second” the motion made by Pam Berreyesa, Bend in the commentary made regarding Measure 113 and the legislators who decided not to go to work. Pam Berreyesa correctly pointed out that these legislators need to follow the law which over 68% of us voted for….no more legislating if you don’t go to work. We need people who will engage.

