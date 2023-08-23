Money and medicine
St. Charles should reconsider

Many of Bend’s senior citizens have heard from their primary care doctors that St. Charles hospital intends to end its participation in all Medicare Advantage plans. However, patients have not heard from St. Charles about this atrocious move. Details about the plan, when this move would be implemented, insurance alternatives, and opportunities for citizens to attend planning sessions are all critical to the continued well being of seniors. St. Charles is our only local hospital alternative. Please consider our needs and interests in this proposed change.

