County officials waste time and money
The move by county health officials to stop Roam’s clever dog menu serves as a great example of the problem with American politics. Instead of tackling the real health and safety issues in our community, these clowns attack tennis balls and dog bowls.
Jennifer Rubin, a columnist at the Washington Post, summed up this problem when she tweeted: “3% inflation. NATO growing and more solid than ever. Huge investment in tech and infrastructure. And Republicans? Screeching about Hunter Biden’s laptop and defunding the FBI. Simply pathetic.” That’s why we need more thoughtful representatives like Phil Chang leading our county.
— Lou Capozzi, Bend
Free speech and COCC: allow for opposing views
In response to the comments by Kirsten Hostetler and the others that were against Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer being chosen to be the commencement speaker for the 2023 graduates at COCC...
I feel sorry for you and all those (including students and faculty) that pushed to keep our elected official from speaking. I feel sorry for you because you have obviously lost sight of or forgotten the most important pillar this country of ours is built upon. Free speech. I will repeat for you a very compelling statement: “I may disagree with what you say but I will defend to the death your right to say it.”
I am sorry for all of you and very afraid for our country. Your position is: If you don’t agree with me, I don’t even want to hear your side. You and yours are the very reason this wonderful country of ours is so divided. I have yet to meet a liberal that is willing to engage in a conversation and hear my opinion.
You obviously do not realize that by canceling someone, not allowing an opposing view to be expressed or censoring people who you disagree with is the first step towards socialism and government control over the people. Just look at what Hitler did. We are going down the same road if we don’t listen to each other.
At my age I am not as concerned for myself but I am for our children and grandchildren. We are leaving them one hell of a mess. Please come out of your bubble and listen to the other side so you can make an informed, intelligent decision. Before it’s too late.
— Charlie Thomson , Bend
City should be more concerned with high-quality service, cost-effective methods
The city of Bend has hired a new director of equity and inclusion! And at the paltry minimum salary of at least $117k/year per report in The Bulletin, more than a lot of city medical personnel make.
No doubt it will be necessary to hire support staff for this person, so the annual cost to the city will likely be more in the area of $250k. Your new director will be tasked to see that no racial/ethnic/economic/strange-sexuality group gets short shrift from the city when it comes to hiring/promotion/contracts, etc. Does this sound like affirmative action to you?
Didn’t the U.S. Supreme Court have something to say about that recently? Don’t you think that maybe, just maybe, the city should be more concerned about competency and cost effectiveness of employees and contractors than it is about ethnic composition, sexual preference, and whatever other supposed form of discrimination is currently in vogue amongst the social justice warrior crowd?
I do, but then I’m just an old white guy who thinks government should be primarily concerned with providing the best services to the citizens at the least possible cost. What an outdated idea that is!
— Mike Koonce, Bend
Can the state really even run health care?
One thing that has not been addressed in the recent columns about single-payer health care is the ability of the state of Oregon to actually run this plan. The issues with the state insurance marketplace and the years long struggle to update the Employment Department software make me very wary of trusting the state with my insurance coverage.
— Tracie Layman, Bend
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.