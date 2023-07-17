COCC commencement

COCC commencement on June 17.

 Richard Coe/The Bulletin

Editor's Note

Do you have a point you’d like to make or an issue you feel strongly about? Submit a letter to the editor.

County officials waste time and money

The move by county health officials to stop Roam’s clever dog menu serves as a great example of the problem with American politics. Instead of tackling the real health and safety issues in our community, these clowns attack tennis balls and dog bowls.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.