911. What is the location of your emergency?
If your answer to that question is an address within the city of Bend or the rural fire district surrounding it, how long it takes for emergency responders to reach you will depend on how you vote in this election.
As an elected member of the Deschutes Rural Fire Protection District No. 2 board of directors, I joined my fellow board members and our colleagues on the Bend City Council in referring a local option levy to voters. We did so unanimously, despite our political differences, because calls for service are rising much faster than our revenues, a legacy of Oregon’s complex tax scheme created after the passage of measures 5 and 50 in the 1990s.
Last year, the city and rural district allocated temporary funds — mostly federal COVID relief dollars — to finally staff an engine crew at our Pilot Butte station. We saw an immediate improvement in the average time it took for crews to arrive at the scene of an emergency.
Without sustainable local funding, however, we won’t be able to afford the professional firefighters, paramedics and EMTs we need to meet the surging volume in emergency calls. We will be forced to make painful cuts, likely including force reductions, and response times will once again climb to unacceptable levels.
I live with my wife, our kids, and my parents in a rural subdivision southeast of Bend. If a member of my family were to experience a life-threatening medical emergency, or if a fire were to break out, we’d call 911 and they would dispatch a crew from the South Station. If they were already on another call, then it would be a crew from the East Station. In good weather, we might wait 15 minutes.
Before the Pilot Butte station had an engine, crews at the South and East stations were often responding to emergencies in the core of Bend at the same time.
In that case, my family might have to wait half an hour or more for an engine or ambulance responding from the other side of Bend — or even Tumalo. And that could mean the difference between my home surviving a fire or not, or between someone I love living or dying.
Whether they’re responding to a fire or a medical call, our firefighter-paramedics are in a race against oxygen. That’s why they smother the flames in water and chemical foam: To reduce heat and deprive fire of the oxygen it needs to burn. If they get there within minutes of the fire’s ignition, firefighters can extinguish it before it spreads.
In medical emergencies, the primary goal is to restore oxygen. In a heart attack, for example, a clot blocks one of the major arteries of the heart. (A stroke is similar, with a clot blocking an artery to the brain.) This means the oxygen carried in the blood can’t get to the cells in your heart, where it’s needed to “burn” sugar. Without oxygen, your cells begin to die. As seconds stretch to minutes, the area of cell death expands until the heart itself stops.
High-quality CPR and defibrillation may buy time, but only if initiated within minutes of collapse. And even then, how quickly paramedics get you to the cardiologists in the cath lab will determine whether you leave the hospital fully recovered, permanently disabled, or dead.
In the race against oxygen, every second counts. That’s why response times matter. And that’s why the men and women of Bend Fire & Rescue train relentlessly and stand ready to respond at a moment’s notice, day or night.
So please join me in supporting them to keep our community safe. Vote yes for the fire levy.
