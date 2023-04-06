Guest Column
I am encouraging you to support the renewal of the levy to provide essential funding for Bend Fire & Rescue and Deschutes Rural Fire Protection District #2. This levy will be on the ballot in the May 2023 election and will authorize a tax on a property owner’s taxable assessed value, which is currently much lower than the market value.

The current levy rate has not increased since the original levy passed in 2014. Due to two old laws, State Measures 5 and 50, Bend’s permanent tax rate cannot be increased to provide for the increased need for services. However, call volume for fire and rescue services has increased 60% since 2014. In other words, Bend Fire & Rescue has not been able to keep pace with the growing needs of the community.

Rod Ray is the former CEO of Bend Research.

