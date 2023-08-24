stcs
Buy Now

This photo shows the main entrance of St. Charles Bend campus.

 Dean Guernsey/The Bulletin file

Editor's Note

Do you have a point you’d like to make or an issue you feel strongly about? Submit a letter to the editor or a guest column.

Once every 10 years or so I am moved to write a letter to the editor. Recently morning I read the article about the St Charles’ proposal to drop Medicare Advantage Plan contracts. So, today is such a day.

I am particularly concerned that not only is the hospital system proposing to drop Medicare Advantage they are also encouraging seniors to switch en masse to original Medicare. I thought it strange behavior for a hospital to encourage an effective consumer boycott of private enterprise.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Sandy Giardini is a retired registered nurse and lives in Bend.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.