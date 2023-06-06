Mike McCarter

Do you want Oregon to hold Eastern Oregon communities captive in a state they don’t wish to remain in?

Eastern Oregon, excluding Bend, is a huge drain on the state budget. The average northwestern Oregon wage earner, including Bend, subsidizes Eastern and Southern Oregon counties by $690 annually, according to a thorough independent economic analysis funded by the Claremont Institute. Do you enjoy paying for that? Not many do — a 2022 SurveyUSA poll found that only 3% of northwestern Oregonian voters think that keeping these counties in Oregon is worth that cost.

Mike McCarter is the leader of the Greater Idaho movement. He is a concealed-carry instructor and a former president of the Oregon Association of Nurserymen. He lives in La Pine and may be contacted at www.greateridaho.org.

guest206
guest206

NO! The environmental destruction that would surely occur is not worth it.

58909
58909

I look forward to Bulletin reporting on the scope of the federal and Oregon state natural resources which would be impacted by an expanded Greater Idaho border. Idaho’s less-stringent environmental regulations would presumably raise the risk/lower the cost to mine lithium at the southern Oregon border, extract the diffused gold at Grassy Mountain in Malheur County, cut timber stands, etc.

Once we understand the scope of Oregon’s natural wealth at stake, we can better evaluate if the GI Movement is really a well-funded resource-grab disguised as a populist movement.

Long and Variable
Long and Variable

I'm down. All Oregon should ask for is reasonable comp for state infrastructure to be transferred, (state roads, etc) and mineral royalty rights for 99 years.

DuckBuckeye
DuckBuckeye

Well, I don't begrudge how my taxes get spent on many items, and helping folks across our state is one of those. If this is a reason to let go, then I expect reparations for the last thirty years minimum.

