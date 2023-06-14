Scott Stuart bagpipes

I want to thank the state Democratic Party for making my job so fun and easy. Oregonians are recognizing the Democrat Party has been hijacked by the Communist Party U.S.A. They are witnessing firsthand how lying, leaking, lawlessness and lunacy has become an art form. As a matter of fact, Saul Alinsky would be cheering all of you on if he were alive today. And we all know that he dedicated his work to Lucifer in the forward of his book “Rules For Radicals.”

I’m proud of our senators for walking out on the lunacy and abject disregard for our Bill of Rights. Oregonians are finally realizing that you represent a small minority of far left lunacy that can only be described as godlessness. Your attempts to destroy the very fabric of American life has been noted. Walking in downtown Portland is a visual reminder of what your party represents. And the COVID debacle is finally being outed. At least you’re out of the closet with your agenda and woke ideology. No one needs to guess anymore. You’ve become the Bud Light Party.

Scott Stuart is chairman of the Deschutes Republican Party.

zsasbo
zsasbo

the People's Right is the same affiliation with folks that took over the Malheur Wildlife Refuge station in 2016. Thee same group that didn't want masks during COVID nor vaccinations for people.

https://www.bendsource.com/news/peoples-rights-takes-over-deschutes-gop-18266460

zsasbo
zsasbo

Perhaps we all need reminding of what Scott's America looks like...here is an image: https://www.redmondspokesman.com/news/redmond-city-councilors-denounce-use-of-confederate-flag-in-parade/article_6d5a21de-e650-11eb-a293-1b3baab9cf82.html

Skittish
Skittish

There isn't much content, just opinion and observation. He sounds crazy right? If you or others can see he is speaking from an ideological basis, can the same observation be made for the democrats we have in Oregon? The main difference is democrats sound nice and he sounds more angry, but both clearly speaking out of vague imagination and feelings rather than grounded rationale.

Maverick
Maverick

Deplorable nonsense.

91184
91184

I wonder if the average swing or non-affiliated voter has any idea what this guy is talking about?

Money Illusion
Money Illusion

'Our fundraising is epic.'

I'll take the under.

DHarris
DHarris

A challenge for you, Scott. Next time you are struggling to identify a good topic for a Bulletin piece I propose you put aside the criticisms of the left and, instead, paint a picture of an America that is attractive to all Americans. If America is a club, then what does Scott’s Club of America look like, do, and enable? What would compel 330 million Americans to happily embrace your America? Enchant me, enthrall me, excite me with your vision of America.

Maverick
Maverick

It'd likely be an authoritarian theocracy, spreading His word through a globally expansive manifest destiny.

davidw
davidw

This is really unhinged stuff.

cskowlund
cskowlund

"We are investigating the corruption and will have much to report soon." Much to "report" soon? How'd that work out for the "stolen" 2020 election? We're all still waiting to hear some (any) evidence. Be careful, FOX News has already paid $800 million for their lies and still have Smartmatic and stockholder suits to finish.

