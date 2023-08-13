Of all the presumptions that reign and rage, near the top must be what we all learn from television and movies about police, crime and courts.
Dun dun! (That was supposed to be the “Law and Order” sound.)
We are as guilty as anyone. We try to do better and learned a bit recently from a case decided by the Oregon Supreme Court.
It had grim ingredients. A woman shot, beaten and strangled and found in a storage room in her beauty shop in Gladstone. And there was a jailhouse informant who got the defendant to talk. The decision was in the state of Oregon v. Lynn Edward Benton.
Benton was indicted for aggravated murder, attempted murder, solicitation and conspiracy based on evidence that he and two others had killed, Debbie, the woman Benton was married to. Benton was arrested and put in the Multnomah County Jail in 2015 to await trial. Benton had previously been a Gladstone police sergeant.
The defendant met Travis Layman, another inmate, in jail. Layman talked to Benton about Benton’s case.
Layman “asked his attorney to tell the Clackamas County District Attorney” that he heard Benton make statements that incriminated Benton. He offered to tell what he knew. In return, he hoped to get some consideration in the charges that he faced himself.
Layman met with prosecutors and police a few times. An investigator told Layman that the state was not directing Layman to speak with Benton.
The investigator: “So, just so you’re clear we do not want, we are not directing you or telling you to have any conversations with (Benton). He’s represented by attorneys and we don’t want you to think –”
Layman: “Right.”
Investigator: “The fact that you’re talking to us that we would in any way direct you, or tell you to have any conversations with him.”
Layman: “All right.”
It’s hard to assess that conversation without actually hearing how those words were spoken and the expressions on the faces. We can imagine it being direction to Layman, whether or not it was intended as direction.
In any case, there was no deal between Layman and the state, at first.
Layman kept talking to Benton. He got information, including about conversations with others involved.
Layman had two more meetings with the state. The state’s investigator mentioned specific facts that state was interested in learning. Layman kept getting more details, including motive and details about the murder weapon. After the third meeting and negotiations, the state agreed to a deal with Layman: He would testify against Benton in return for favorable sentencing recommendations.
Before the case went to trial, Benton tried to get Layman’s testimony excluded, as well as any evidence that resulted. Much of the state’s case was built on Layman’s testimony.
The trial court declined to do that. Layman did testify. A jury convicted Benton of aggravated murder and more.
The case was appealed and eventually went to the Oregon Supreme Court: Was Layman acting as a state agent? If the defendant was, Benton should have had the right to counsel when being questioned.
Senior Justice Thomas A. Balmer of the Oregon Supreme Court concluded, yes, Layman was acting as a state agent. The convictions were reversed and Benton will face a new trial.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.