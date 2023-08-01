It’s a compliment if nobody is happy when you are leaving. And nobody seems happy Deschutes County’s Adult Treatment Court is leaving.
As of June it had 3 clients left. It hasn’t been taking new ones.
The court helped people who were in the justice system with drug addiction stay out of jail and get their lives back on track. Clients got a focused effort with drug and mental health treatment. Help finding housing and jobs. They got close monitoring by a probation officer.
It didn’t work every time. It worked a lot.
The program had capacity for up to 27 people at a time.
It’s a strange time for the court to be ending. Oregon is in an opioid crisis. The number of unintended opioid overdose deaths had been steadily climbing. In 2022, some 28 people in Central Oregon died from drug overdoses, according to a preliminary count.
Not everyone dies. While the number of hospital visits for overdoses declined slightly in 2022 in the state, emergency room visits increased.
The cause is fentanyl. It’s not all fentanyl. It’s other painkillers, too. Fentanyl’s potency and availability is believed to be responsible for the increase in deaths.
And while that is happening, while the state is in the middle of that crisis, a tool to help people in Deschutes County is going away?
The reasons given are essentially two. A treatment provider to take on a new contract for the work could not be found. The program had staffing issues in hiring a coordinator and other staff.
The state also changed its standards for specialty courts, but it’s not clear if that would change the court. The court never had an evaluation to see if it would meet the new standards. The decision had already been made to end it.
